Toulouse striker Thijs Dallinga has earned his first call-up to the Netherlands national team after Ronald Koeman lost two players.
Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn have both been sent home from the Netherlands squad with the Ajax duo deemed not fit enough to participate in the coming Euro qualifiers.
Ronald Koeman has now decided to call in Toulouse striker Thijs Dallinga, who has caught the eye in recent weeks with several goals.
The 23-year-old has seven goals in all competitions for Toulouse, including two against Liverpool in the Europa League. The former Excelsior forward can now make his debut against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday or against Gibraltar next week.
Great news. But what a shame that it’s taken a number of injuries to several players for him to get his chance. This should not be the way. If we don’t reward people of performance and merit, then where is the incentive… In any industry, let alone football.
Zikree & Summerville should be called up too
Finally Dallinga. I’ve been saying this over and over Koeman needs to start building with the next generation of players for the national team or we’re gonna be left behind by other teams. Bergwijn has had enough time and chances in the team and has not delivered. We need to see Summerville and Rijhkoff next.
Danjuma would be a nice addition as well. Definitely 4 at the back due to injuries. Would have like Maatsen moved in as well. I also think Til could fill a false 9 role.
Ireland and Gibraltar are not strong, it is good opportunities to try all potential young strikers.
Blind is always criticized while playing pretty well in Girona up to now. Deserved for a place in the squad.