Thijs Dallinga scored twice as Toulouse defeated Strasbourg 2-1 on Sunday.
Dallinga was chosen in the starting line-up alongside fellow Dutchmen Branco van den Boomen and Stijn Spierings on Sunday.
The former Excelsior striker thought he had made it 1-0 in the 19th minute but his effort was ruled out for offside. At the other end, Kevin Gameiro made it 1-0 for Strasbourg in the 20th minute.
Dallinga made it 1-1 in the 25th minute and the striker then found the net again after the break with what turned out to be the winning goal. Dallinga now has six league goals for Toulouse and eight overall.
The win puts Toulouse into 11th in the table.