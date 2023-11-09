Thijs Dallinga scored as Toulouse defeated Liverpool 3-2 in the Europa League.
Dallinga had already scored at Anfield in the reverse fixture but that game ended 5-1 in favour of the Premier League side.
Dallinga’s side had a better afternoon on Thursday as they took the lead in the tenth minute through Aron Donnum. Dallinga then had the ball in the net but it was disallowed for a foul in the build-up.
After an hour, Dallinga did make it 2-0 with a low strike which nestled in the net via the inside of the post. Liverpool, who were without Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch, then took off Cody Gakpo as they went in search of a comeback.
Cristian Cásseres netted an own goal to make it 2-1 but Frank Magri quickly restored Toulouse’s two goal lead. Diogo Jota set up an exciting end with a second for Liverpool but Toulouse managed to hold on.
Liverpool are top of the group on nine points while Toulouse is on seven.