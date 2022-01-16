Adrian Dalmau netted on his Sparta Rotterdam debut to rescue his side a 1-1 draw against Cambuur.
Looking to beat relegation, Sparta have strengthened their squad with the addition of Adrian Dalmau and Younes Namli. Both started the clash against Cambuur.
The start was even but in the 33rd minute, Cambuur took the lead thanks to a huge blunder from Sparta goalkeeper Tim Coremans. The stopper let the ball bounce off him and it dropped over the goal line.
It remained 1-0 until the 77th minute when Dalmau struck after Laurent Jans stole the ball from Cambuur full-back Alex Bangura.
Sparta had chances to win it but Cambuur held on to take a point.
Sparta remains in 16th spot while Cambuur are 8th.