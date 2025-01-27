Matteo Dams is leaving PSV Eindhoven to join for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

The Belgian broke into the PSV first team this season and has been very impressive at left-back.

Dams was in talks with PSV over a new deal but according to Fabrizio Romano and several reports in the Netherlands, he is on his way to Saudi Arabia instead.

PSV will receive €8-10 million for the defender, who will become a teammate of Roberto Firmino, Franck Kessié, Riyad Mahrez and Ivan Toney.




