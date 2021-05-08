Danilo’s late equaliser earned FC Twente a 1-1 draw in their local derby against rivals Heracles Almelo.
The game was a special one for Twente boss Ron Jans, who took charge of his 500th Eredivisie game as a head coach. He was hoping for a much-needed victory with Twente on a nine-game winless run.
Twente had the best chance of the first-half with Danilo denied by the post and centre-back Robin Propper.
Eventually, in the 71st minute Heracles took the lead with Mats Knoester heading in a cross from Rai Vloet.
Twente thought they were awarded a penalty four minutes later when Queensy Menig was brought down. However, VAR spotted that the ball was still moving when Joel Drommel took his goal-kick in the build-up and the penalty was overturned.
The hosts did get their equaliser five minutes from the end thank to an excellent strike from Danilo.
The point means Twente are 12th while Heracles are 9th.