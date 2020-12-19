Danilo won the duel of the Eredivisie’s top scorers as FC Twente defeated VVV Venlo 2-1.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Danilo went into the game on 10 goals, the same number as VVV-Venlo striker Georgios Giakoumakis, who returned after missing the 4-1 cup victory over Almere City.
FC Twente dominated from the start and they netted early on but Danilo’s goal was disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Vaclav Cerny. In the 27th minute, it was 1-0 with Danilo getting his goal after a pass from Cerny.
Luka Ilić hit the bar for Twente before the break, while Queensy Menig saw an effort well-saved.
In the 63rd minute, Ilic did make it 2-0 after Twente pressured Christian Kum into an error.
VVV pulled one back as Evert Linthorst headed in a free-kick from close range. In the last minute, Giakoumakis could have equalised but after a solo run he put the ball just wide.
Twente are sixth in the table, while VVV are down in 15th.