Arnaut Danjuma has officially joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.
News broke on Tuesday that Tottenham was set to hijack Everton’s move for the Dutch international and a day later, Spurs confirmed Danjuma’s arrival.
The winger joins Tottenham initially on loan but there is a clause in the deal to make it permanent at the end of the season, should the English side want to.
The former NEC, Club Brugge, and AFC Bournemouth winger was sidelined this season by Villarreal after Unai Emery departed. He made 51 appearances in total for Villarreal, scoring 22 times but he now returns to England.
Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premier League and Antonio Conte will be hoping the Dutchman can help in their pursuit of the Champions League.