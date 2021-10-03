Arnaut Danjuma scored twice as Villarreal defeated Real Betis 2-0 on Sunday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Danjuma made a big impression in Villarreal’s narrow Champions League loss to Manchester United in midweek but that wasn’t enough to earn him a recall to the Netherlands squad on Friday.
The winger showed Louis van Gaal what he can do again on Saturday with a brace in Villarreal’s 2-0 victory over Real Betis.
Just before the break, Danjume broke the deadlock with a low strike into the bottom corner after receiving a through ball by Héctor Bellerín. In the 70th minute, Danjuma settled the game, receiving the ball from Moi Gómez before tricking the goalkeeper and finishing well.
Danjuma now has five goals and an assist in eight games for Villarreal. He is now knocking on the door of a Netherlands call-up.