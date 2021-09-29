Arnaut Danjuma put in an eye-catching display on Wednesday but Villarreal fell to a last-minute 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Danjuma has had a good start to his spell with Villarreal and he put in a good display against Real Madrid at the weekend. Against Manchester United, Danjuma was also in fine form and he will have caught the eye of Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal, who names his Oranje squad on Friday.
Danjuma was denied early on by David De Gea, who made an excellent save. De Gea also had to deny Paco Alcacer’s header from a Danjuma cross. Seven minutes into the second half, Danjuma got free again and he set up Alcacer to net a deserved opening goal for the Spaniards.
Manchester United would fight back with Alex Telles equalising before Cristiano Ronaldo scored a winner late into injury time.
It was a frustrating night again for Donny van de Beek, who remained on the bench for Manchester United and was pictured looking very angry.