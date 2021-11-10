Arnaut Danjuma is feeling fit and expects to play in the Netherlands clash with Montenegro on Saturday.

The attacker had to come off early during Villarreal’s clash with Getafe last weekend after suffering a knee issue and trained separately on Tuesday.

However, speaking to ESPN, Danjuma said, “I was attacked during the game, it felt like I was immediately taken out of the game against Getafe and had an MRI scan. It was very positive, after which I reported here.

“The doctors have looked at it and I trained separately yesterday. But I feel good. Do I still have pain? No, not really at all. I do expect that I can play. Physically there is no impediment.”

Louis van Gaal stated on Tuesday that he expected Danjuma to be fit for the crucial clash with Montenegro on Saturday.




