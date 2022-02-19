Arnaut Danjuma scored three goals as Villarreal defeated Granada 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Danjuma has only recently returned from a muscle injury for Villarreal and he opened the scoring for his side in the 35th minute with a penalty. Three minutes later, Danjuma made it 2-0 after a strong run from the winger.
Luis Milla pulled one back from the penalty spot for the hosts but Danjuma killed off hopes of a comeback with his third in the 81st minute with another penalty. Moi Gómez secured the win in injury time with a fourth.
Danjuma now has eight league goals in 15 appearances this season and his return to fitness will be a boost for Louis van Gaal who will soon announce his Netherlands squad for the upcoming internationals in March.