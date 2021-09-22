Arnaut Danjuma’s impressive start with Villarreal continued on Wednesday with the winger scoring in a 4-1 victory over Elche.
The Dutch winger started the clash and his side had the lead in the fifth minute through Yeremi Pino but Elche equalised thanks to Johan Mojica’s goal. Villarreal went into the break in front as Manu Trigueros restored their lead.
Danjuma has netted twice for Villarreal since joining the club and he then got his third goal on the hour mark to make it 3-0. The winger’s first effort was blocked but he netted the follow-up.
Danjuma was substituted late on before Alberto Moreno added a fourth for Villarreal, who are now 11th.