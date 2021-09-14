Arnaut Danjuma came off the bench to net as Villarreal drew 2-2 with Atalanta Bergamo in Spain.
With Young Boys beating Manchester United, both Villarreal and Atalanta sensed an opportunity to take control of the group. Marten de Roon started for Atalanta with Teun Koopmeiners on the bench, while Danjuma also began as a substitute for Villarreal.
Remo Freuler gave Atalanta the lead in the sixth minute before Manu Trigueros made it 1-1 before the break.
Danjuma made his appearance on the hour mark before Koopmeiners also entered the pitch ten minutes later. It was Danjuma who had the bigger impact as he put Villarreal in front with a cool finish. It was his second goal in three substitute appearances for the club.
Ex-Heracles left-back Robin Gosens equalised for Atalanta, while Villarreal was reduced to ten men before the end after Francis Coquelin saw red for his second yellow card.
Both teams settled for a point in the end, but Danjuma again creates a spotlight on himself as he looks to break back into the Netherlands squad.