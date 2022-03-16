Arnaut Danjuma got himself on the scoresheet as Villarreal stunned Juventus 3-0 in Turin to progress to the Champions League last eight.
The tie was finely balanced going into the second leg but Juventus were big favourites after the 1-1 draw in Spain. Matthijs de Ligt started in the heart of the Italian side’s defence, while Arnaut Danjuma was on the Villarreal wing.
Juventus dominated the first-half but they failed to turn their possession and chances into goals. In the second half, Villarreal came into the game more and they earned a penalty in the 78th minute. Gerard Moreno netted from the spot to make it 1-0.
Pau Torres then headed in a second before De Ligt conceded a penalty for handball in stoppage time. Danjuma took the spot kick this time and he sealed the 3-0 win.
Villarreal progresses to the last eight.