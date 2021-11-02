Arnaut Danjuma netted as Villarreal defeated Young Boys 2-0 to go top of their Champions League group.
In what could be Unai Emery’s final game in charge of Villarreal before he takes over at Newcastle United, the Spaniard’s took the lead through Etienne Capoué in the first half.
Young Boys thought they had equalised through Christian Fassnacht, but Serdar Gözübüyük ruled it out for offside after consulting VAR.
Villarreal then sealed the win late on as Danjuma scored the second goal after some good work by Capoue. It was the Dutch international’s second goal in the Champions League this season.
With Atalanta and Manchester United drawing 2-2, Villarreal goes top of the group with two tough games left to go.