Arnaut Danjuma scored on his Tottenham Hotspur debut as they ran out 3-0 winners in their FA Cup clash at Preston North End.
Last week, Danjuma secured his loan move to Tottenham from Villarreal after rejecting a deal with Everton at the last minute. On Saturday, the Dutch international was named on the bench for their clash with Preston in the FA Cup.
He watched as his side struggled to break down their opponents in the first half but two second half goals from Heung-Min Son gave Spurs a 2-0 lead.
Danjuma then entered the pitch and he only needed a few minutes to net his first goal with a close-range scuffed finish into the bottom corner.
A good start for the Dutchman, who will be hoping to make a big impact for the Premier League side.