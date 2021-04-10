Arnaut Danjuma continued his excellent form with a double and an assist in Bournemouth’s 4-1 victory over Coventry City.
The Netherlands international is unstoppable form at the moment, scoring four goals and adding three assists in his last five games heading into Saturday’s clash with Coventry City.
Within 30 seconds, Danjuma had already opened the scoring but Coventry hit back straight away through Matty James. In the 28th minute, Danjuma netted again to make it 2-1 and in the 69th minute he set up David Brooks to add Bournemouth’s third goal.
Dominik Solanke added a fourth late on before the excellent Danjuma was substituted in injury time.
Danjuma now has 13 goals and six assists in the Championship this season and Bournemouth are now sixth in the table, which is good enough for a playoff spot.