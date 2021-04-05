Eredivisie Round 28 Team of th... Here is the Football-Oranje team of the week for round ...

Ajax linked with Talented Braz... According to UOL, Ajax are interested in signing Santos defender ...

Veerman not heard of interest ... Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman does not want to comment on ...

De Boer: Ihatteren must perfor... Netherlands boss Frank de Boer has told Mohamed Ihattaren that ...

Experimental Ajax eventually d... It wasn't easy but Ajax took another step towards the ...

Emmen boost survival hopes wit... Emmen are now only four points from safety after they ...

Ihattaren nets as PSV comforta... PSV Eindhoven had no problem with Heracles Almelo on Sunday ...