Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma maintained his excellent form for Bournemouth with another goal in their 2-0 win at Blackburn.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The winger has been in excellent form for Bournemouth this season and he headed into Monday’s game with Blackburn having netted three goals and contributed three assists in his last four games.
Danjuma played a role in Bournemouth’s opening goal with his blocked shot reaching Phillip Billing, who netted. Then in the second half, Danjuma sealed the victory with a calm finish.
The two-time Netherlands international now has 11 goals and five assists in the Championship this season. Bournemouth currently sit 7th in the table, which is just outside the playoff spots.