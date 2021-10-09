Louis van Gaal has called up Arnaut Danjuma to the Netherlands squad after Cody Gakpo was forced to pull out.
Gakpo played in the 1-0 win over Latvia on Friday and has been forced to leave the squad after suffering from concussion symptoms. He will now return to PSV Eindhoven as he recovers.
Van Gaal has decided to add Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma to his squad for Monday’s game with Gibraltar.
It is a deserved call-up for Danjuma, who has five goals and one assist since joining Villarreal in the summer from Bournemouth. The 24-year-old has two caps for Netherlands but his last came in 2018.
Good decision. He deserved to be called up in the first squad.
I was shocked that Gakpo was left unattended by the medical staff. He clearly was not feeling well.
Gakpo’s head injury led to Louis Van Gaal calling up Danjuma to the Oranje squad against Gibraltar. Reflecting on the match against Latvia, Louis Van Gaal had to be willing to make changes, especially in the stagnant midfield and front. Berghuis is better in 10th position as he did with his club Ajax, Danjuma can fill the position on the right. Depay can be shifted to the left wing and Weghorst for the striker position. In midfield gave Teun Koopmeiners an opportunity, midfielder with vision of the game, Koopmeiners can distribute the ball forward with through balls and long balls with mr.1-0 Davy Klaassen standing next to him. for the goalkeeper position give new debutant from the Bundesliga Mark Flekken a chance. The back line is doing well so nothing needs to be changed, except to give the young player Tyrell Malacia a chance at left-back. Oranje don’t need a midfielder like De Roon in the home game against Gibraltar. What is needed is a creative midfielder who can supply the ball forward
Ok come on Van Gaal, lets see it,
Danjuma Depay Lang
Frenkie Koops Gini
Malacia Virgil Stefan Dumfries