There was a big twist in the pursuit of Arnaut Danjuma on Tuesday as the attacker turned away from the move to Everton in order to join Tottenham Hotspur.
It seemed certain in the past few days that Danjuma was on his way to Everton on loan from Villarreal, but the turmoil around the club seems to have allowed Tottenham to swoop.
According to Voetbal International, Danjuma is now having a medical with Tottenham Hotspur and will join the London-based club on loan until the end of the season.
It will be a return to the Premier League for Danjuma, who spent time with Bournemouth before making the move to Spain. At Tottenham, the Dutch international will provide an extra attacking option for Antonio Conte.