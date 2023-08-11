Stade de Reims has announced the signing of winger Mohamed Daramy from Ajax.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 21-year-old made the move to Ajax from FC Copenhagen in the summer of 2021 for around €12 million but he failed to make an impact in Amsterdam.
Daramy only made 12 appearances in the Eredivisie and he was loaned back to Copenhagen last summer. It appeared that Daramy had no future in Amsterdam and he was linked with a move to Burnley.
However, Stade de Reims swooped in and agreed a fee with Ajax of around €12 million but that can rise to €17 million through bonuses. The winger has signed a five-year deal in France.