Davy Propper’s made his first start since returning to football at the weekend but he will now miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.
Propper decided to retire in December 2021 but he made his return on the pitch for Vitesse just over a week ago against Heerenveen.
At the weekend, Propper started against Emmen but suffered a knee injury during the match. An MRI scan has now revealed anterior cruciate ligament damage which will keep him out for months.
The season is now over for the 31-year-old.