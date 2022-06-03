Netherlands got their Nations League campaign off to an excellent start with a comfortable 4-1 win over neighbours Belgium in Brussels.
Louis van Gaal kept his 5-3-2 formation for the Nations League opener with Jasper Cillessen in goal, while Jurrien Timber and Nathan Ake partnered Virgil van Dijk in defence. Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klaassen and Steven Berghuis made the midfield, while Steven Bergwijn partnered Memphis up top.
Belgium created the first big chance with Castagne hitting the crossbar from close range, but after that, Netherlands took control. The pressing in midfield forced errors and Berghuis found himself in on goal but his effort was kept out by Simon Mignolet.
Memphis, Daley Blind, and Steven Bergwijn all wasted good chances before Oranje did take the lead in the 40th minute. Bergwijn turned and fired an unstoppable strike past Mignolet from outside the box.
Before the break, Netherlands were awarded a penalty for a handball, but VAR intervened and the decision was overturned.
Six minutes into the second half, Klaassen robbed the ball, and set up Berghuis to play a lovely ball through for Memphis. The attacker raced into the box before firing Netherlands 2-0 in front.
Ten minutes later, Blind crossed for Denzel Dumfries to make it 3-0 after Mignolet stopped a Berghuis shot. Netherlands were running riot and it was quickly 4-0 as a long ball from Van Dijk was flicked into the path of Memphis by Blind, and the striker finished well.
Memphis has now got 41 international goals and is only nine away from the record of 50.
Netherlands then defended well but Belgium did pull one back with the last kick of the game. Michy Batshuayi tapped in a cross.
It was Netherlands first win over Belgium since 1997 and they take control of the Nations League group. Up next, is a clash away to Wales on Wednesday.
What a superb and wonderful football by Oranje. Van gaal magic does it again…
Dit was a very entertaining match and fantastic effort by Oranje! What a TEAM effort! All played well and can do even more together. Steller management King Louis!
Proud to be one of Louis van Gaaaaaal’s Army!!!
Sometimes we disagree with LVG about his choices (Karsdorp, Martins Indi,…) but I am totally convinced that his system 5-3-2 is the most appropriate for Holland. For more success.