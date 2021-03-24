Netherlands boss Frank de Boer spoke with NOS after the 4-2 loss to Turkey on Wednesday.
Netherlands were poor throughout the clash with Turkey on Wednesday and start the World Cup qualification with a poor defeat.
De Boer said, “A very disappointing result. We have to do things better than we showed today. You know that they are on the lookout for the counter and the first goal is a textbook example of this. Although the Turks cannot complain about luck either. That first goal that is changed direction, possibly a penalty for us: it was not easy.”
The Oranje boss pointed the finger at Donyell Malen for two missed chances early in the first-half, “He was given two opportunities. Normally he has a deadly shot, but this time it wasn’t hard enough to surprise the goalkeeper. Then there was the header from Matthijs. The pace should have been faster in the first half.”
De Boer thought the pace in the first-half was lacking from his side, “Then it seems like you’re not aggressive or alert, but we can’t say they haven’t done their best. We have certainly had good opportunities ourselves, two of which for Donyell. Those are one hundred percent odds. They were deadly effective so it was not easy for us. This is a very bad result, but it was only the first of the ten so we now have to make sure we don’t spill more points. This was a good opponent, but certainly not one that we had to lose to.”
De Boer now hopes for a reaction against Latvia and Gibraltar, “Of course this is a blow, but we have to keep the positivity. Things can go fast in football. We have to turn the switch and with the experience of the boys I am sure they will do that.We think this is terrible, but I don’t have to stand here with tears in my eyes, right? We must do much better. First against Latvia, then against Gibraltar.”
I’m very disappointed in you, FDB
Latvia or Gibraltar are the perfect opponentes of de Boer he can’t play against teams bigger than that.
knvb are going to waste another campaign holding onto a terrible coach for too long.
as soon as i saw the team selection i knew we were in big trouble.
another wc we will miss out on.
I was willing to give Frank a break until he threw Malen ‘under the buss There is one thing that Frank can now do that will absolutely help the NL National team- RESIGN, admit that just are not the right fit! He is not a terrible Trainer but he IS NOT the trainer for this team. There is so much talent on the NL squad an d even more that were left out that truly the blame is on him!