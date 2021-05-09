Frank de Boer has stated it is likely that Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst will be in his Netherlands squad for the European Championships.

De Boer was a guest on ESPN’s Goedemorgen Eredivisie on Sunday, and was asked if Weghorst would be included in his squad for the Euro’s.

The striker has been in excellent form for Wolfsburg this season but has been constantly overlooked by De Boer, who has preferred Luuk de Jong.

However, De Ber has now confirmed Weghorst is likely to be in the squad now he is able to name 26 players, “He is in very good shape, let that be clear. It looks good for him. Ultimately, we still have to make a decision, but chances are he will be there. It is very clever what he is showing this season, and also last season.”

De Boer will name his preliminary squad this Friday before confirming his 26-man squad at the end of the month.




