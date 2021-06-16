Frank de Boer has confirmed that Matthijs de Ligt will return to the Netherlands starting eleven for the clash with Austria on Thursday.
De Ligt missed the win over Ukraine after a groin issue but the Juventus centre-back is back fit and comes straight back into the line-up.
De Boer confirmed at his press conference on Thursday that De Ligt will play, but did not say who he will replace. It is expected that Jurrien Timber will drop to the bench.
De Ligt did not feel comfortable playing as the left centre back in a back five against Scotland and De Boer was asked about that. He said, “I can understand that he doesn’t feel very comfortable with that. If we dominate, it is not a good starting position for him. I’ll take that into account. But if you have to, then you have to.”