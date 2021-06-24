Netherlands boss Frank de Boer believes his team will need to be at their best to get past the Czech Republic in their Euro last 16 tie on Sunday.
The group stages of the Euros ended on Wednesday and Netherlands were handed a last 16 tie with the Czech Republic.
After the tie was confirmed, De Boer spoke with the KNVB website and said, “Of course we are looking forward to the start of the knockout phase.
“We will have to be top notch to get a good result against the Czech Republic. They showed what they can do in the group stage, we will have to work hard. We will use the coming days to analyse the Czech Republic well.”
The Czech Republic came out of their group with four points. They defeated Scotland 2-0, drew 1-1 with Croatia and narrowly lost 1-0 to England.