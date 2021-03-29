Frank de Boer wants his Netherlands side to score at least five goals when they face Gibraltar on Tuesday.
Netherlands began their qualifying campaign with a painful 4-2 loss against Turkey and were criticised for their lack of goals against Latvia in the 2-0 victory.
Speaking at his press conference, Frank de Boer said, “In the end, that 2-0 against Latvia was not a good result, if you see our chances. We should have made at least seven goals with that number of chances.”
De Boer is targeting goals in Gibraltar, “Norway won here with 0-3, at Montenegro they lost with 4-1, but we hope to score more goals. For that we have to keep the pace high and not let them catch their breath. How many goals? At least five, but preferably more.”
Going for goals doesn’t mean that De Boer is going to start with more attackers, “Start with more attackers? That doesn’t necessarily make it any easier, because it makes the spaces even smaller for us.”
De Boer also spoke of the role Ruud van Nistelrooy has with the squad, “He was an attacking player and has a lot of experience. He talks to players about certain situations: how this could possibly be improved and how he sees it. He is very involved and brings experience, so he is a great added value for us.”
This guys is a dreamer! I am not saying that the Oranje won’t win, of course they will and handily
But he blew it with Turkey who scored 3 more against Norway and he team only managed 2 against Latvia, leaving them with 0 GF while turkey sits at a pretty +5
Unless somehow Turkey slips up and drops point(s) while losing the return game to The Oranje, they will hope for the playoffs to get to the WC
I just don’t see them all of a sudden rack up goals in every game to overtake Turkey 🙁
Agreed, its early but already looks very challenging. Turkey will be full of confidence, they’ve already won 2 of their toughest 3 matches in the group.
De Boer is neither personable nor a good motivator, and now he’s making incorrect squad choices too. KNVB just picked him because he’s part of the Ajax boys club. Terrible decision and it could cost them dearly.
If they play like this, getting 12 points from Montenegro and Norway also looks doubtful.
De Boer has made the wrong choices up front and that’s why they can’t find goals. The talent there is already limited, which is why failing to take a chance on Weghorst was a huge mistake. He’s a poacher, in great form, and was well worth at least a shot.
Absent that, Memphis played as the #9 throughout Koeman’s tenure and was about the best we had (not great, but at least effective), so moving him to the wing was totally idiotic.
De Jong should ONLY be used late in games when a goal is needed from hoofball. He is not a reliable starting CF and never has been.
@Bob Cobb III, is your statement ” KNVB just picked him because he’s part of the Ajax boys club” your opinion or is it remotely factual? If it factual, then please give us the source. If not, then you are part of this growing number of people responsible for spreading fake news all over the internet.
So let me give you my opinion about this. The 2 directors Gudde and Hoogsma at the KNVB are probably the most anti-Ajax people to have ever been in charge at the KNVB. I doubt very much that either one would have chosen a coach because of his Ajax ties unless they set him up for failure out of spite (which I guess is always possible). So there goes your conspiracy about the Ajax boys club. Total nonsense.
Actually I think de Boer’s biggest mistake is not the choice of squad(though Weghorst surely is a big mistake), but the choice of 433. Holland now has no capable wingers to play 433 at all!! Who can be trusted? Berghuis who repeatedly proved himself useless when facing a fairly strong opponent? Malen who is not a winger at all? Bergwijn who hasn’t scored a single goal this season and lost his position in the club? Stengs or Babel? Common on. Let’s face it. The only qualified winger is Depay who doesn’t want to and shouldn’t be placed on the side.