Frank de Boer is not concerned by the form of Memphis Depay and believes the attacker will show his best as Euro 2020 goes on.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 27-year-old has not yet his top form in Netherlands opening two games, despite scoring and playing a key role in the second goal against Austria.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Oranje boss Frank de Boer said, “Let’s assume that Memphis can only take steps forward. That he is the important man in the coming games when it really matters. I have every confidence in that.
“He was also important against Austria. He made a penalty and he pre-assist on our second goal. Of course, he also knows that he can do things better. But let him grow nicely in the tournament. So that he can be important in the last 16 and all rounds that hopefully come after.”