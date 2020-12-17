Netherlands boss Frank de Boer has spoken honestly to Voetbal International about his appointment as Oranje head coach.
When De Boer was appointed as the successor to Ronald Koeman, there was criticism of the KNVB due to his poor record with Internazionale, Crystal Palace, and Atlanta United in recent years. He was also seen as a man that would just continue in the Koeman way and not cause issues for the KNVB.
Speaking to Voetbal International, De Boer said, “I also read it, Koeman 2.0, I was a keeper without my own opinion, had to continue on the path that was taken and keep my mouth shut. I deliberately did not argue with it. Should I then have to make my mark right away? Then I would have received even more resistance than there was already against my arrival.”
The criticism did not irritate De Boer, “No, because I can well imagine that people would have preferred Louis van Gaal, or Henk ten Cate. Or Peter Bosz. And that they didn’t immediately have me in mind after the last few years. What I found tiring is that I almost had to justify that I eventually became it. I was asked if I wanted to do it, it’s not like I forced it myself.”
De Boer disappointed with Inter and Crystal Palace but believes he deserves more credit for his work at Ajax, “I also became champion at Ajax four times. It was a different kind of Ajax, in a different time. I had to make do with guys like Tobias Sana, Danny Hoesen, Niklas Moisander, Aras Özbiliz, Lorenzo Ebecilio. Nothing to the detriment of those guys, but you cannot compare it with the level that Ajax has been running there in recent years.
“And yet at that time, we beat Barcelona in the Barcelona way, we won against Manchester City. But what sticks is apparently that we only played balls wide. And on the one hand, I get it. You are only always as good as your last game. “