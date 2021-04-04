Netherlands boss Frank de Boer has told Mohamed Ihattaren that he must be playing well for PSV Eindhoven before he can come into the picture for a national team call-up.
Ihattaren chose the Dutch national team over Morocco in the autumn of 2019, but has still not made his debut for Oranje. He was left out of the recent World Cup qualifiers by De Boer and it seems a call-up isn’t close unless he starts playing more at club level.
De Boer has told Rondo on Ziggo Sport that Ihattaren must, “Perform first,”
“I have also been at PSV and I spoke to him. In any case: he was not in the pre-selection of me, but he was in the pre-selection of the Dutch U21’s. It was decided in consultation not to select him. Van de Looi explained that in his opinion there were plenty of other players who were fitter and better. He has every right to do that.”
Ihattaren scored a wonderful goal in PSV’s 3-0 win over Heracles on Sunday.