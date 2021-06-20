Netherlands boss Frank de Boer is taking the clash against North Macedonia on Monday very seriously.
Netherlands have already qualified for the last 16 as Group C winners but De Boer has already confirmed he will only make two changes.
Speaking at the pre-game press conference, De Boer said he will take the game very seriously and he expects a very motivated North Macedonia side.
He said, “They are playing to get the first point at the European Championship. They are already super proud to be here, but they want more. They want to stunt against the Netherlands. We will take this match very seriously. There is no question of underestimating with us, we don’t just walk over it. They have won against Germany and made it difficult for Ukraine and Austria. So we take it dead serious.”