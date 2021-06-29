Frank de Boer has explained why he took the decision to resign as head coach of the Netherlands.
Two days after the 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in the last 16 of the European Championships, De Boer decided to resign as head coach of the national team.
On the KNVB website, De Boer explained, “The target has not been achieved, that is clear. When I was approached to become national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honour and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would come on immediately from my appointment. That pressure is only increasing now, and that is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the selection in the run-up to such an important match for Dutch football on the way to World Cup qualification.
“I want to thank everyone. Of course the fans and the players. Compliments also to the management who have created a real top sports climate here on campus.”
De Boer was appointed Netherlands head coach in September 2020 and won eight out of 15 games in charge, while losing three.
Finally some good news. Good riddence FDB.