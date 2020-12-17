Frank de Boer has explained why Kevin Strootman and Ryan Babel are regularly included in the Netherlands squad.
Babel and Strootman are regularly included in the Netherlands squad, despite the duo not performing at club level.
Speaking to Voetbal International, De Boer said on Babel and Strootman, “I get a lot of questions about Ryan, whether that is still possible and so on, but the boy is experienced, important, never whines and works hard.
“Kevin Strootman is another such type. I didn’t select him last time, simply because he played too little. When I called him about it, he said he thought it had taken a long time. Says something about how he works, how self-critical he is.
“I therefore think that you should not be down about such players and the role they have. They are important in a dressing room. They help determine the atmosphere and intensity of training. You always have about sixteen players who form a kind of basis, the rest must be happy with the selection, work hard and keep the level of training high. But that must be monitored. Strootman is such a player, Babel too. You shouldn’t underestimate them.”
Weghorst is experienced, important, never whines and works hard too?!!!
Ryan Babel is a game-changer.