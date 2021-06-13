Frank de Boer believes Netherlands conceded two avoidable goals but other than that he was proud of the performance in the 3-2 victory over Ukraine.
Netherlands showed many faces during the game, but de Boer told the UEFA press conference, “The face I want to see is what I’ve seen most of the time. Of course we don’t want to see the two goals against. To be honest, those would have been easy to prevent.”
Netherlands were 2-0 up through Georginio Wijnaldum and Wout Weghorst, but then conceded twice to make it 2-2 before Denzel Dumfries got a late winner.
On the two Ukraine goals, De Boer said, “You could see that Yarmolenko was going to take on this action ten seconds before the first goal. Then you know with his left foot…. it is famous, we must cover it. At that second goal, from a free kick, two men eliminate offside. Sour, because we played dominant. You don’t hope that your opponent will get opportunities through your own mistakes.”
However, De Boer is proud, “I have seen a good Netherlands. We were compact, dominated and had chances. I think we can only be proud. Hopefully we can extend this to the next matches.”