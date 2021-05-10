Netherlands boss Frank de Boer is not thinking about calling up Arjen Robben for Euro 2020.
Robben stated he was open to a call from Frank de Boer after he provided two assists in Groningen’s 4-0 win over Emmen on Sunday.
However, De Boer has quashed the 37-year-old’s hopes, and is quoted by Voetbal International saying, “I’ve learned never to say never. But at the moment I rule it out.
“I am very happy that Arjen is playing again. Especially for himself. If you also saw him afterward: this is top sport at its most beautiful. But we also have to put it in perspective. I think Arjen last played ninety minutes in 2019.”
De Boer was asked what he would do if Robben continued to play well for Groningen, and he joked, “Then it might be something for the World Cup in Qatar.”
No robben but yes babel.