Ronald de Boer thinks Frenkie de Jong is doing well in his first season with Barcelona and that he will be a great successor to Sergio Busquets.
De Boer spent a year playing in Barcelona between 1999 and 2000, and he believes De Jong is doing well in his first season at the club, despite some criticism in the Spanish press.
He told the Barcablog podcast, “People said he didn’t reach the level he reached with Ajax last season in Europe or with the national team, but not everyone can say that they play so many minutes with such a strong team, so I think he’s doing well.
De Boer compared De Jong to Matthijs de Ligt, “You see how another young player like De Ligt had a harder time, while everyone thought he would play regularly from the start. De Jong is doing very well when you consider that this is his first season.”
De Boer believes De Jong will get even better when played in his natural position, “If he’s going to play as a central midfielder, I’m sure he’ll be successful. He is a controller, you should not ask him to score twenty goals, he is not such a player. I am sure he will be a great successor to Busquets in the future. ”
De Jong has played 37 times for Barcelona this season, scoring two goals.