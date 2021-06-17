Frank de Boer was satisfied with Netherlands performance in the 2-0 victory over Austria.
The victory seals top spot in Group C for the Netherlands and a place in the last 16 of the European Championships.
Speaking to NOS, De Boer said, “I am very satisfied. We played a solid game. Against Ukraine we gave away too many chances, we didn’t do that tonight. We were good.”
However, De Boer also sees room for improvement, “We have conquered a lot of balls, but especially in the first half we were sloppy when we had conquered the ball. I found that frustrating and said so at halftime. You do almost everything right, but a few seconds after winning the ball you lose it again.”
Netherlands march on and De Boer is happy overall, “In the end I saw a good Dutch team. We can do better in possession, but we shouldn’t peak too early either.”