Frank de Boer was asked if he would resign by NOS after Netherlands shock exit in the European Championships.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Netherlands went down to ten-men before being defeated 2-0 by the Czech Republic. Their European Championship dream ends at the round of 16.
Asked by NOS if he would resign, De Boer said, “I don’t have to answer that yet. We’re going to think about that,”
Analysing the game, De Boer said, “I thought we were in control. In such a match it is only about one or two moments. Malen got it. And shortly after that you are with ten men. Then it becomes difficult. You hope that they become frustrated and take risks so that you get more opportunities yourself. Then you don’t have to find out, no. Then they can play their own game.”
De Boer was asked to explain why he immediately took off the threatening Donyell Malen for Quincy Promes after the red card, and he said, “Donyell is a very explosive player who is taxed after 60 minutes in these kinds of games. My plan was to bring in Weghorst for Donyell, but when we started playing 4-4-1 you need someone who is on the line. Can go up and down and stand his ground defensively.”
What’s there to think about? Everyone sees it plain as day!
Have some dignity and walk away Frank
ThenDutch team was lethargic. They were afraid of the game. Mentally weak and they succumbed under the Czech’s pressure. It’s so sad to se a promising team leave a competition that way. The Dutch team needs to wake up!
More than I hate to say it let’s bring Eric ten Hag the Ajax Manager. He is a great manager and gets the best out of the players
The Dutch FA is a complete embarrassment to total football. They knew that Frank was not the match fit for the job, and gave it to him as well trusted him with the position. What do you expected? Poor FA, POOR Coach, equal to bad and lack quality of choices.
I am so frustrated by our result. Though, a Liberian, who sees the Dutch national team as his.
Change De Boer, and look for the best. We are not lack of coaches.
If you maintain FDB, there will be disaster for us in the next games and tournament. This was our tournament, but poor coaching has taken it away from us.
There is still hope.
What he thinks is not a mattar, first to think whether he remains in dutch coach or not……he just ruin the dutch team
The idiots that appointed Frank De Boer must resign first
From the day Ronald Koeman decided to join Barcelona. The Dutch have lost momentum.
There’s nothing to think about. Dutch coaches of recent years have failed the art of game management. Grinding out results from adverse situations. All of this is related to mental preparation of the team, in-game adjustments of tactics/players, and leadership qualities. Playing with 10 men and winning is possible. It is not the end of the world.
Please don’t cost us a World Cup qualification and leave gracefully. I hope the KNVB can find someone capable with a proven track record to replace him.
Who is out there to replace Frank as it is definitely time for him to go?