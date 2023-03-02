Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Spanish Copa del Rey semi-final.
Frenkie de Jong started in the Barcelona midfield but there was no Robert Lewandowski or Pedri, which made Real Madrid the favourites on paper.
Karim Benzema had a goal disallowed before Barcelona took the lead in the 26th minute. Frank Kessie burst into the box and saw his strike deflect several times before ending in the net. It went down as a Eder Militao own goal.
Real Madrid then had a lot of possession but they were unable to manage a shot on target, let alone a goal. De Jong played the full match and Barcelona will take a slender lead back to the Camp Nou.