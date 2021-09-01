In the early hours, Barcelona confirmed that they had signed Dutch striker Luuk de Jong on loan from Sevilla.
Ronald Koeman was looking to add a new striker to his squad on deadline day and with finances limited, the club turned to Luuk de Jong.
The forward was linked with a return to PSV Eindhoven this summer but instead he will play this season at Camp Nou. De Jong joins on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.
The 31-year-old former Twente, Borussia Monchengladbach, Newcastle United and PSV Eindhoven forward was out of favour in Sevilla. He made 94 appearances for the Spanish side, scoring 19 times and adding five assists.
De Jong is the 22nd Dutchman to play for Barcelona and he joins Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong.