Barcelona has confirmed that Frenkie de Jong has suffered a sprained ankle.
The midfielder came off in the first half of the 0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and will now be out for an unconfirmed time.
Barcelona did not reveal a timescale but the Spanish media expect it could be a few weeks before De Jong is back in action. That means he is now a doubt for Netherlands friendlies against Scotland and Germany later this month.
It is another frustrating injury for De Jong who missed a few months of the campaign with a ankle problem.