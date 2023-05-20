Frenkie de Jong insists he has a good relationship with Joan Laporta and he is unsure whether Lionel Messi will return to Barcelona this summer.
Last summer, Barcelona put some pressure on De Jong to leave as they struggled with their finances. De Jong dug in and decided to remain before being one of their key players on route to the La Liga title.
Speaking to Ziggo Sport, De Jong said on his relationship with Laporta now, “I’m fine with the chairman, I’ve never been bad with him. Of course we had that situation in the summer, but my relationship with him is fine.”
Looking ahead to the summer, De Jong discussed the need for Barcelona to improve in order to compete but their finances make it difficult, “I think there is room for improvement in every line, but that is what every team wants in principle. It’s hard for me to say because I don’t know what’s possible. If you really want to get players who make your team better, it costs a lot of money. So that depends on what the club has available.”
Lionel Messi is constantly linked with a return to Catalonia, but De Jong isn’t sure, “Of course, you hear something, but I don’t know more about it than you know at the moment. He’s a fantastic player and it would be nice if he comes back, but I have no idea if it will happen or not.”