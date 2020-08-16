Luuk de Jong scored the winning goal as Sevilla defeated Manchester United 2-1 to reach the Europa League final.
De Jong started the semi-final on the bench for Sevilla, with Youssef En-Nesyri prefered upfront. Timothy Fosu-Mensah was a substitute for Manchester United.
The English giants started brightly and took the lead through a Bruno Fernandes penalty in the ninth minute when Marcus Rashford was brought down. However, Sevilla then looked dangerous and in the 26th minute, Suso equalised with a finish at the back post.
Ten minutes into the second half, De Jong came off the bench, and in the 78th minute, the Dutch international was his side’s hero by netting the winner from close range after a cross from Jesus Navas.
Sevilla now progress to face either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League final.
Vliegende Nederlander Luuk de Jong is doing justice to his scoring abilities. Well played Sevilla.