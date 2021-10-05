Frenkie de Jong knows the expectations on him at Barcelona are higher after the departure of Lionel Messi and he admits he must be more decisive.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Barcelona have struggled so far this season after Lionel Messi departed the club for PSG with Frenkie de Jong one of the players that has come under criticism.
Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, De Jong said, “I am not Messi, the best player ever. So I don’t know if you should judge me on the number of goals or assists. I do think I should take the team more in tow.”
De Jong admits the start of the season has not gone to plan, “There is a negative sentiment around the club, that is clear. That makes sense, it is Barcelona and the results are not good. Especially in the Champions League, we started very badly. But I am not in the pit or anything. Any club that does not have more than half of the attackers available will have it difficult. But when those players are back, it will be really different. But then, against Cadiz and Granada, FC Barcelona just has to win.”
Nothing is lost yet to De Jong, “In the competition, we are still close to Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in terms of points. Nothing has been lost yet. Nor in the Champions League, although we have to win the next game anyway,”