Frenkie de Jong is clear that he wants to stay at Barcelona this summer despite reports linking him with a move to join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
There has been much speculation around the future of De Jong, with Manchester United keen to sign the midfielder. Barcelona are reportedly open to selling the Dutchman due to their financial issues.
However, speaking to ESPN, De Jong said in response to reports he could have an agreement with Man Utd, “I also just said to colleagues next door that I no longer comment on rumours. I used to do that sometimes. Then I was a bit young and brash. I just feel good at Barcelona at the moment. nothing of an agreement or anything official at all. At the moment there is no question at all.”
Asked what he prefers this summer, De Jong said, “I prefer to just stay with Barcelona. I have often said: Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from an early age. I have never regretted my choice, even though I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than that it has delivered so far. But I have never regretted my choice. I think we can definitely do better next year than we did last season.”
Asked if he would pick up the phone if another club calls, De Jong laughed and said, “Yes, but you always do that.”