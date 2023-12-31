Frenkie de Jong is looking forward to the European Championships next year and has heaped praise on one of his Oranje teammates.
The Barcelona star gave an interview to NOS and spoke about his excitement at playing at another major tournament with the Netherlands.
He said, “Of course it depends on how we are going to do it, but I think a final tournament with your country is the best thing there is as a footballer. We are really looking forward to it and we are proud that we can play for the Dutch team, and that we can represent the country at the European Championships.”
De Jong expressed his hope that supporters would get behind them, “Everyone is really looking forward to it. It’s in Germany, so hopefully a lot of fans will come. That would do us very well, we really need that support. It is something I am really looking forward to.”
De Jong was asked by the reporter what he thinks of the development of Tijjani Reijnders at AC Milan. He was impressed and added, “I follow football and the Dutch with extra interest. So how he is doing at Milan is nice to see.”