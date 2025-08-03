FC Porto has confirmed the signing of Luuk de Jong on a free transfer after his contract with PSV Eindhoven expired.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The striker’s contract expired at the end of the season and it quickly became apparent that an exit from PSV Eindhoven was likely.
FC Porto has now announced that the experienced forward has joined the club but there is no confirmation on the length. It is expected to be for one year.
It brings an end the second spell at PSV Eindhoven for the 34-year-old who scored 74 goals in 134 games over the past three years.
Porto will be his fifth club abroad after Borussia Monchengladbach, Newcastle United, Sevilla and Barcelona.