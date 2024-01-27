Two goals from Luuk de Jong led PSV Eindhoven to a 2-0 victory over Almere City.
Peter Bosz was without Malik Tillman and Joey Veerman for the clash so decided to start with Noa Lang in the midfield. After drawing with Utrecht last week and losing to Feyenoord in the KNVB Cup, they were looking for a return to winning ways.
PSV struggled to create any clear cut chances in the opening stages while Almere City had opportunities which caused frustration for the home crowd. It seemed the game was heading into the break goalless, but Luuk de Jong struck in the 45th minute. The striker finished off a cross from Sergino Dest.
A clumsy handball from Loïc Mbe Soh then gifted PSV a penalty after an hour and De Jong made no mistake to double the lead.
PSV then had chances to extend the lead but they settled for the two goals in the end to keep them on course for the title. Almere City is in 14th.